HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 19: Adding to the year-end vibe, KFC introduced the all-new Celebration Bucket promising to make those December parties all the more unique and indulgent. With something for everyone, Celebration Bucket offers 6 pieces of Hot & Crispy Chicken, 3 Boneless Chicken Strips, 3 Hot Wings, 4 Dip, 2 Regular Fries, and 2 Pepsi – starting at an unbelievable price of just Rs 849.