KFC India delights virtual fans with KFC ‘BuckETH’

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Aug 19: KFC yet again delighted its fans, this time, by dropping its iconic Bucket in the virtual world. KFC ‘BuckETH’ – a trendy, collectible NFT – is a first for the brand as well as for the QSR industry in India. With this launch, the brand has established its presence in the fast-growing Web 3.0; celebrating a core element of the brand – its signature Bucket – reimagined in an exciting new virtual avatar.

Curated from designs by budding artists across the country, the vibrant KFC BuckETH was launched earlier on Friday with an Instagram Live hosted by actor, writer and comedian, Danish Sait, along with well-known fin-fluencer, Sharan Hegde.

Sharing more about the KFC BuckETH, a KFC spokesperson said, “The Bucket is as iconic to KFC as the signature taste of our chicken. The Bucket is a testimony to the brand’s heritage and has been integral to many celebratory moments for our customers. We are excited to usher the Bucket in a new way, in the new-age digital world, with our first NFT – KFC BuckETH – curated from vibrant designs by budding artists. The KFC BuckETH presents KFC fans with an opportunity to connect with the brand uniquely ever.”

Curated in partnership with Blink Digital on the Ethereum blockchain, KFC’s one-of-a-kind KFC BuckETH is a single collectible and will be hosted on OpenSea. It is an ode to the diverse melting pot of culture that is India, as the vibrant artwork is curated by budding talented artists from across the country. The KFC BuckETH displays an amalgamation of these unique designs and is a true representation of the brand’s journey in India, whilst celebrating India.