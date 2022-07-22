Kia India Crosses 5 Lakh Sales Milestone In 3 Years

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 21: Kia India set another benchmark, surpassing the 500000 domestic sales milestone in just under 3 operational years, making it the quickest carmaker in India to achieve the feat. Kia India’s flagship model for India, the Seltos, continues to lead the company’s overall sales. The model adds 59% to Kia India’s total tally, followed by the Sonet with more than 32%. Climbing the chart rapidly, Carens has contributed close to 6.5% to the company’s domestic sales in just 5 months of its launch.

Commenting on the achievement, Myung-Sik Sohn – chief sales officer, Kia India, said, “In the short 3 years in India, we have not only established ourselves as the trend leading and inspiring brand but have also led the adoption of new technologies. I would like to attribute Kia India’s success to everyone who is and has been a part of the ecosystem. Most importantly, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to our customers who have kept their trust in the brand even in adverse situations like global supply chain issues. I proudly say today that we have earned a space in the hearts of Indian consumers, and that’s our biggest achievement.”

“India remains a priority market for India, and hence our 3 out of 5 product offerings in the country are not only manufactured locally but exported to different global markets as well. Recently, we have brought to life our vision of becoming a ‘Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider’ brand in India with the launch of EV6 and installing the fastest passenger vehicle charger of 150kWh. Due to our focused approach, we now contribute more than 6% to Kia’s global sales. India is a country with immense potential, and we aim to continue contributing to the growth of manufacturing in India by continuously bringing in our world-class products and technologies,” he added.