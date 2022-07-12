LIC Housing Finance Completes 33 Years Of Operations

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 10: With the demand for housing loans likely to remain strong, housing finance companies are expected to benefit and grow their assets under management by 9-11 percent in FY2023. Most of the HFCs have already reached their pre-Covid level disbursements and are set to grow their disbursement volume further. The country’s premier pure-play mortgage lender, LIC Housing Finance Company (LICHFL) is also set to capitalise on the conducive market as it completes 33 years of operations. As a long-term participant with a strong track record and vast industry experience, LICHFL has seen and experienced several financial and economic cycles and always endeavored to stay ahead of the curve.

Over the years, it has grown stronger and built a huge base of around 26 lakh customers with an outstanding loan book of Rs 2.52 lakh crore. In the process, it has laid a strong foundation for sustained business growth for long-term success. Through its well-trained network of 281 marketing offices, around 10000 marketing intermediaries and its own distribution company, LICHFL Financial Services Ltd, the Company has an expansive reach to address the home loan needs of prospective borrowers.

As part of its extended outreach, the Company further plans to extend its operations to markets in Tier 3 centers and beyond where housing demand remains unmet. To further augment its distribution plans, LICHFL has entered into many strategic alliances and tirelessly worked to provide last-mile accessibility to unserved areas and demographics.