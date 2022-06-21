Linkedin Local Hosts Successful Events In Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 20: LinkedIn local Guwahati, organised by a vibrant team at the Nedfi Convention Centre, had a successful event on Saturday. LinkedIn local hosted five successful events in Guwahati and one in Tezpur. The 6th edition of LikedIn local Guwahati was attended by around 80 people. An intriguing interactive session took place at the event.

According to the city host Syed Mohsin Raja, “This networking platform provides a promotional-free session. This event also included a few engaging elements, such as games and activities.” Syed Mohsin Raja, the city host, further said that the Guwahati LinkedIn community, as a strategic networking tool, will directly help and benefit the people in professional aspects.

North-east people are behind the national par in terms of networking, thus as a networking group we are trying our best to reach out to folks in the north-east, a social program that links individuals from all over the world to lend a helping hand in fields such as work, career, and so on. So far, we have held our event in Guwahati and Tezpur, and we have team members in Imphal, Dibrugarh, Shillong, and Itanagar.

Linkedin plans to hold events in remote parts of the north-east in near future as well. LinkedIn local Guwahati would also want to hold sessions on NFT, LinkedIn usage, LinkedIn marketing, and other subjects too.

The second part consisted of a panel discussion regarding the broader picture for start-ups and entrepreneurship in the north-east. The panellists for the event were Dr Sriparna Baruah, head of IIE, Joutishman Dutta, managing trustee, Down Town Trust, and Pranjal Konwar, COO, Assam Startup-The Nest.

According to the panellists, startups, which are now a thriving business in India, have gone a long way given their massive change. Furthermore, they addressed extensively on numerous aspects leading to company failures, such as incubation, ideation, and funding.

The LinkedIn local Guwahati meet-up was a success. As it was here to assist people connect and develop a community where they can learn, grow, and support others through meaningful interactions. LinkedIn Local is preparing their next set of events in different locations of the north-east region, their strategic goal is to strengthen networking through offline interactions.