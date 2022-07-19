Maaza’s New Campaign Seeks To Evoke The Feeling Of Togetherness Amongst Loved Ones

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 18: Kicking off the Indian festive season with innovative storytelling and creative conceptualisation, Maaza, Coca-Cola India’s favourite homegrown mango drink has unveiled a new campaign, which perfectly resonates with the company’s aim of inspiring social connections and bringing loved ones together.

With this new advert, Maaza aims to establish itself as the beverage of choice of families in moments of togetherness. For the film, the brand has once again brought together its ambassadors – legendary veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with renowned actress and model Pooja Hegde.

Announcing the launch of the new campaign, Ajay Konale, director Marketing, Nutrition Category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “Earlier this year, we unveiled Maaza’s new umbrella campaign around ‘Dildaari’ this helped reinforce Maaza as the ultimate mango experience in a distinctive way. Mango as a fruit has a unique and distinctive role in India. Whole families come together over mangoes. As an authentic mango experience, Maaza wants to dial up this coming together of families, generations over the love of mangoes and sweeten these moments of togetherness. This is especially more relevant today than before as even family interactions have become transactional. We have collaborated with Amitabh Bachhan and Pooja Hegde to introduce the new Dildari positioning in early 2022. We will be continuing with these two stars who embody the values of our brand for the family and festivities campaign that we are unveiling. We will also invest significantly across national and regional television and digital mediums to bring this idea of family togetherness over the indulgence of Maaza to our consumers.”