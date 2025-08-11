29.5 C
Security Forces Arrest Insurgent Cadres, Seize Arms and Contraband in Manipur

By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, AUGUST 11: Manipur’s security forces have stepped up operations against militant groups and unlawful activities in the past two days by arresting several active cadres of proscribed organizations and seizing weapons, ammunition, and contraband.

On August 10, 2025, an active cadre of KCP (City Meitei), Thongam Prakash Meitei (25) of Langjing Awang Leikai, Imphal West district, was arrested from Heibongpokpi area under Lamsang police station.

On the same day, another cadre, Hodam Bikram Singh alias Punsiba alias Tomthin (37) of Wangjing Awang Leikai, who is a member of KCP (PWG), was arrested from Khabeisoi Ishirou under Heingang police station, Imphal East district. An Aadhaar card was seized from his possession.

Likewise on August 10, security forces apprehended Mathurabasimayum Arnold Sharma (21), a KCP (City Meitei) cadres’ member, from his residence at Sagolband Tera Moirang Hanuba Leirak under Lamphel police station of Imphal West district.

On the previous day, on August 9, 2025, a UNLF (P) cadres’ member, Thoudam Bobby Singh alias Maikeingakpa (50) of Toubul Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur district, was arrested from his locality. His interrogation resulted in the recovery of a .303 rifle and magazine, five magazines of different rifles, a No. 36 hand grenade, 501 rounds of live ammunition of various calibres, two .303 ammunition chargers, a black gun case, and a mobile phone with a SIM card.

Meanwhile, the same day, Manipur Police picked up a minor from the Kwakta Kutthabi locality in Bishnupur district and confiscated eight soap packets of illicit brown sugar weighing approximately 100 grams.

Security personnel conducted sustained search and area domination in periphery and weak areas in districts. Officials informed that 111 checkpoints were established as part of the increased crackdown.

