Masai School Forays Into Upskilling Market

Guwahati, Nov 8: JobTech institute, Masai School, announced their latest fundraising, where the company has raised USD 10 million in a Series B round led by Omidyar Network India along with existing investors including India Quotient and Unit us Ventures, with the addition of Alteria Capital. The round also saw participation from 2 Indian sports stalwarts, the face of women’s cricket, Mithali Raj, and the legendary footballer Bhaichung Bhutia, as investors and partners for an undisclosed amount.

The latest fund infusion will enable the company, currently India’s leading Pay-After-Placement institute, to launch 2 new course categories while also enabling the expansion of their flagship ‘zero-to-one’ skilling course in software development and data analytics.

Speaking of the fundraiser, Prateek Shukla, CEO, and co-founder commented, “This is an opportune time for us to pick up our Series B funding, and we are excited to work with our new partners and our current investors alike. Our mission remains to build the country’s largest employable tech workforce. The last 3 years have been proof of our competency in bridging the tech skill gap for over 800 tech companies that have hired more than 2000 alumni.

Notably, the company is launching its first up-skilling course, MasaiX, which aims at fast-tracking growth for software developers in India to meet the demand for tech professionals in Global Capability Centres and senior software developer roles. Masai is also launching the Scholar Program, targeted at college students to supplement their college education with industry-necessary skills. The Scholar Program, which is a prepaid program, is being rolled out by the company’s subsidiary, Prep leaf, acquired by Masai in December 2021.

Speaking at the press event, Mithali Raj said, “The common thought in India is that when a woman chooses her sporting career, her personal life takes a backseat. However, with Masai, every individual gets yet another chance to have another career option apart from sports and excel in it.”

To this Bhaichung added, “Access to quality education should be a fundamental right, irrespective of spending potential. And I commend Masai for creating India’s largest outcome-driven higher education institute that identifies untapped talent and makes them job-ready through a pay-after-placement mode. I am delighted to partner with a brand like Masai that is making a tangible contribution to the future of the youth in this country.”