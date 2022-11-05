MOVIN Expands Its Express End-Of-Day Services To 19 New Cities

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 4: MOVIN Express Private Limited, a joint venture between UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises, has announced the expansion of its express end-of-day service to 19 new cities and towns, providing faster time in transit in tier 1 and tier 2 cities.

This latest phase of expansion of operations, supported by tech-driven innovations, has spread MOVIN’s services in Metros as well as Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities to cater to customers’ demands in the ever-expanding B2B logistics space. The 19 new cities are Allahabad, Aurangabad, Bagdogra, Belgaum, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hubli, Jodhpur, Kolhapur, Madurai, Mysore, Nagpur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupati, Udaipur, and Varanasi.

JB Singh, director of InterGlobe Enterprises and Board Member of MOVIN, said, “The decision to expand our presence into these cities was a logical step in our business growth strategy. It has been in line with our plan to tap into key locations that generate most of India’s B2B commerce volume. Our network in this phase of the expansion has added some of the most strategic markets in the country that will allow us to unlock businesses from sectors such as textiles, electronics, IT peripherals, automotive components, healthcare, and e-commerce. Our customers are gaining business value from our class-leading, competitive, and technology-driven express and standard premium services.”