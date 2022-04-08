Tata Motors Bags Order Of 1300 Commercial Vehicles From VRL Logistics Limited

HT Bureau

Guwahati, April 7: Tata Motors bagged an order of 1300 commercial vehicles from VRL Logistics Limited, a leader in surface logistics in India, to expand VRL Logistics’ commercial vehicle fleet portfolio in the country. The order comprises vehicles from Tata Motors’ Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle and Intermediate & Light Commercial Vehicle range, suited for logistics operations of the company, across India. The vehicles were selected basis the superior drivability, high fuel efficiency, and low total cost of ownership, which will enable VRL Logistics ltd. to increase its fleet efficiency.

Commenting on the occasion, Rajesh Kaul, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “We are delighted to secure the prestigious order of 1300 vehicles from VRL Logistics ltd. I’m confident that our vehicles will bring great value to their operations. We, at Tata Motors, endeavor to engineer our vehicles to offer the lowest total cost of ownership and our widest service network will ensure best-in-the-industry service support in all corners of the country. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with VRL Logistics ltd. and will offer the best support for their seamless operations.”

Tata Motors commercial vehicles are designed and engineered on the ‘Power of 6’ philosophy, which delivers best-in-class driveability, the total cost of operations, comfort and convenience, and connectivity. The range comes with the standard fitment of Fleet Edge – Tata Motors’ next-gen digital solution for optimal fleet management, to further increase the uptime and reduce the total cost of ownership. Tata Motors also offers its flagship initiative, Sampoorna Seva, a bouquet of service offerings including Repair Time Assurance, Breakdown Assistance, Insurance and Accidental Repair Time, Extended Warranty, and other add-on services for vehicle maintenance and upkeep.