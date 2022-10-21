23 C
NEIFW 2022 To Spread Awareness On ‘Breast Cancer’

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Oct 20: Northeast International Fashion Week 2022 (NEIFW) is all set to take place on November 12-13 at the Northeast Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporations campus in Pamohi, Guwahati. This 7th season will see the participation of doctors of Assam associated to create awareness for ‘Breast Cancer’ along with a seminar and exclusive fashion show.

The event is powered and hosted by the team of Kreative People – under Prasantt Ghosh, one of the best fashion designers and fashion choreographers in Northeast, India. Apart from being a fashion designer, Prasantt Ghosh is also a versatile fashion choreographer and has choreographed over 2000 fashion and beauty-related events in India and abroad.

