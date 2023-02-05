NF Railway Registers 8.78% Growth In Freight Unloading

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 4: The NFR (Northeast Frontier Railway) is continuously registering a steady growth in freight unloading. During April, 2022 to January, 2023 of current financial year, 12180 freight carrying rakes were unloaded. This is an increase of 8.78% in comparison to the corresponding period of last year. 1301 freight carrying rakes were unloaded during the month of January, 2023. This is an increase of about 3.6% as compared to corresponding period of last year.

The NFR has transported goods like FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, food grains, fertilizer, cement, coal, vegetables, auto, tank, container and other items during the month and unloaded them in different goods sheds within its jurisdiction.

During January, 2023, 705 rakes of freight carrying trains were unloaded in Assam out of which 352 were loaded with essential commodities. 116 rakes in Tripura, 22 rakes in Nagaland, 6 rakes in Manipur, 8 rakes in Arunachal Pradesh and 5 rakes in Mizoram were unloaded during the month. Moreover, 220 freight rakes in West Bengal and 219 freight rakes in Bihar were also unloaded during the month within the jurisdiction of N. F. Railway.

Essential and other commodities are being transported regularly to not only meet the essential requirement of common people but also to keep the local economic activity of all the regions going, stated a press release from the NFR CPRO (Chief Public Relations Officer) Sabyasachi De.