Nothing Introduces Its First Smartphone

GUWAHATI, July 13: Nothing introduced Phone 1, its first smartphone and the gateway to its future connected and open product ecosystem on Wednesday. Featuring the innovative Glyph Interface, a 50 MP dual camera, refined Nothing OS, 120Hz OLED display, and custom-built Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, Nothing Phone 1 delivers speed and a smooth experience for a pre-order introductory price of Rs 31999.

Carl Pei, CEO, and co-founder of Nothing said, “We designed Phone 1 as a product we’d be proud to share with friends and family. This simple principle helped us wander off the beaten path, tune into our instincts, and create an experience that hopefully marks the start of a change in a stagnant industry.”

Notably, the Glyph Interface is a new way of communicating to help minimise screen time. Unique light patterns made up of 900 LEDs indicate who’s calling and signal app notifications, charging status, and more. Nothing Phone 1 features a transparent back with a unique design composed of over 400 components. Its 100% recycled aluminum frame makes it light and robust, while over 50% of the phone’s plastic components are made with bio-based or post-consumer recycled materials – an industry-leading percentage.