NSDL Launches Pan India ‘Chalo, School Chale’ Campaign

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 29: National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) announced the launch of a special campaign ‘Chalo, School Chale’ to reach out to school students across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Mangaluru, Sindhudurg, and Thane. The program was initiated at Agarkar Night School and Worli Night School in Mumbai and will be taken to semi-urban areas like Shahapur, and Palghar, followed by other cities.

Under this campaign, NSDL will provide school kits to less privileged students to fulfill their basic educational needs. The kit has been specially designed by NSDL to suit the needs of students between standard 1 to 10. It includes essential items such as a school bag, notebooks, compass box, pencils, etc.

Notably, NSDL endeavors to support deserving students who belong to low socioeconomic backgrounds. NSDL has reached out to the government schools, unaided or partially aided schools, and schools that are run by community organizations/trusts/NGOs, etc. The socio-economic background of the students has been taken into consideration while shortlisting the schools and students. It is also India’s first and one of the leading Central Securities Depositories in the world and has played a key role in transforming the Indian securities market by facilitating the holding and transfer of securities in dematerialised form.