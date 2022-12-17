OPPO Annual Tech Event ‘INNO Day 2022’ Held

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: OPPO held its annual technology event, OPPO INNO Day 2022, in an online format streamed live on Friday. The event showcased OPPO’s determination to enrich its four smart initiatives in smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart health, and smart learning to deliver more innovation for good and build an inclusive and more positive future for all.

During the event, OPPO also unveiled the first product under its OHealth brand, the OHealth H1 family health monitor. Notably, the OHealth H1 combines six health data monitoring functions intended for family use into a single device, including measurement of blood oxygen, ECG, heart and lung auscultation, heart rate, body temperature, and sleep tracking.

Following the first self-developed dedicated imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, OPPO further unveiled the all-new MariSilicon Y Bluetooth audio SoC at the event. One of the first SoC to use the most advanced N6RF process technology, MariSilicon Y introduces a brand-new, self-developed Pro Bluetooth Pack that increases the Bluetooth bandwidth by a massive 50 percent compared with the highest spec Bluetooth SoCs on the market. Equipped with the exclusive URLC codec technology and a dedicated NPU with up to 590 GOPS of on-device computing power, MariSilicon Y can transmit an unprecedented 24-bit/192kHz ultra-clear lossless audio through Bluetooth for the first time, providing users with all the benefits of wireless connectivity.

“When facing the type of challenges that the technology industry is currently coming up against, we believe that the only way forward is to continue innovating and breaking new boundaries. Under our brand proposition of ‘Inspiration Ahead’, OPPO will continue to bring users superior products and technology that build smarter lives for all. We will also work with more partners to empower a better future through virtuous innovation, creating more possibilities in smart connected experiences,” said Pete Lau, senior vice president, and chief product officer at OPPO.