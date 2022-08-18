Piro Space hosts I-Day celebrations in metaverse

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 17: Piro Space, one of India’s top Web 3.0 technology companies which provides Plug and Play Middleware for metaverse solutions celebrated the first ever Independence Day by hoisting the Indian National flag in the metaverse. Notably, Adil Hussain, a renowned actor, who was also the chief guest, during the event, said, “I was excited that I was one among the first-ever personalities to hoist the Indian National Flag in the metaverse. As a constant supporter of technology and science, it was an honour for me to be in this kind of event which showcases how our country is rapidly turning into a tech superpower with the help of entrepreneurs and technologies like this.’’

Speaking on this unique initiative, Kapil Jain, co-founder of Piro Space, and a resident of Assam announced that the future metaverse would be something very similar to our real world in many aspects and even replace some real-world activities. “India is going to play a pivotal role in emerging technologies including Blockchain, Artificial Reality, and Virtual Reality. The metaverse is positioned as the future universe to bet on. This initiative is also a tribute to those 750 school kids who built ‘The Azaadi Satellite’ which missed its orbit recently. If not in the universe this time, we have hoisted the Tiranga in the metaverse,” he added.

Raghu Raaj Shekhar, the co-founder of Piro Space, commented, “At Piro Space, innovation is a core value that we look to keep at the forefront of everything we do and the metaverse is a promising digital world. It is a disruptive technology that will radically change business operations across organisations. Today, with the flag hoisting on the metaverse we are presenting how much technology can help our country in thriving in the best possible ways.”