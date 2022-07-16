QMF Launches ‘Quantum Nifty 50 ETF Fund Of Fund’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 15: Quantum Mutual Fund (QMF) launched Quantum Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund- An open-ended fund of fund scheme investing in units of Quantum Nifty 50 ETF. Notably, Quantum Nifty 50 ETF FOF is India’s first-of-its-kind Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund. This fund combines the efficiency of an ETF with the convenience of an index fund, giving investors the best of both worlds. Quantum Nifty 50 ETF FOF is one of the most convenient ways to invest in India’s Nifty Top 50 without opening a DEMAT account. This fund will invest in units of Quantum Nifty 50 ETF, a passive scheme in the array of Quantum Solutions with a track record of 14 years and counting. The New Fund Offer opens on July 18 and closes on August 1 next.

- Advertisement -

Hitendra Parekh, the fund manager for the scheme commented on the launch, “With this new fund offering, Quantum Mutual Fund continues to dive deeper into the passive space, offering investors, ease of investment and diversification in a single product. This hassle-free option can help one to plan for long-term goals.”