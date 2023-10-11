Quick Heal Foundation launches ‘Cyber Shiksha for Cyber Suraksha’s Earn & Learn’ initiative

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 10: Quick Heal Technologies Limited, through its CSR arm – Quick Heal Foundation, on Tuesday, launched the groundbreaking “Cyber Shiksha for Cyber Suraksha – Earn & Learn” initiative in Barpeta, Assam.

The event was graced by the presence of Anupama Katkar, chief of Operational Excellence, Quick Heal and chairperson of Quick Heal Foundation, who inaugurated the programme, marking a significant milestone in enhancing cyber security education in Barpeta.

Joining hands with ‘Srijan – EkSoch’, a local NGO, this initiative, is expected to touch the lives of over 40,000 students and 10,000 villagers in the region, spreading awareness on safe digital practices fortifying cyber security preparedness amongst.

As one of the 250 most backward districts in India, Barpeta has been a beneficiary of the Backward Regions Grant Fund Program (BRGF) since 2006. The picturesque town of Barpeta is located 98 kilometers northwest of Guwahati and serves as the administrative headquarters of Barpeta district.

The “Cyber Shiksha for Cyber Suraksha – Earn & Learn” initiative is dedicated to the holistic development of youth in Barpeta, aiming to empower them with skills beyond cyber security. It emphasises education, including personality development, soft skills, and public speaking, and seeks to integrate these young individuals into mainstream society by providing exposure to diverse experiences and fostering personal growth are key components, enabling them to break down barriers they may face in underprivileged areas. Moreover, the initiative prepares them for future employment opportunities, making them valuable contributors to both their local job market and the broader society, ultimately creating well-rounded individuals capable of thriving in the digital age.

Under the programme, approximately 40 volunteers, comprising members of the local community and students from local colleges offering computer science education, will be selected and mobilized within the aspirational district to serve as Assam Cyber Warriors, fostering awareness of cyber security among the local populace. The training for these volunteers will include four hours of online sessions focusing on soft skills and general cyber security awareness. Additionally, offline sessions will cover personality development, team building, goal setting, and public speaking.

These cyber warriors will engage with schoolchildren and the community, conducting presentations and awareness programs in the local language to educate them about potential digital risks, including phishing scams, cyber bullying, fake news, online shopping scams, and more. The initiative will also host “Cyber Chaupals” to engage with villagers during both, day and night, ensuring comprehensive cyber security awareness. As part of their outreach efforts, the Cyber Warriors will also create communication material, such as posters, which will provide easily understandable information on preventing cyber attacks in the local language. These posters will be prominently displayed in Gram Panchayat offices and other community gathering areas.