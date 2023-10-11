27 C
Benelli | Keeway inaugurates exclusive showroom in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 10: Benelli | Keeway India inaugurated a new dealership in Guwahati, located at DN Tower, Basistha Chariali. The brand new state-of-the-art facility is designed to offer sales, service, and spares support for Benelli | Keeway riders in and around Guwahati.

Launched under the banner of Apunar Motors LLP, the 3S facility is managed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, dealer principal, Benelli | Keeway Guwahati. With this new outlet, Benelli | Keeway India has established a strong network of touch points across India.

The facility showcases Benelli’s range of superbikes as well as products from the recently launched Hungarian marque Keeway. The showroom also displays an attractive range of genuine merchandise and accessories.

Speaking at the Inauguration, Vikas Jhabakh, managing director, Benelli | Keeway India said, “We are rapidly expanding our dealership network to move closer to our customers across India. The expansion allows them to not only experience class leading superbikes from renowned brands like Benelli and Keeway, but also enjoy the unmatched customer service. We are delighted to partner with Apunar Motors, and we are confident that through them, we would be able to offer the class leading customer service that the brand is known for. Especially since their ethos towards a customer first approach is in tandem with the company’s motto.”

Commenting on the inauguration Mukesh Kumar Singh, dealer principal, Benelli | Keeway – Guwahati said, “We are delighted to associate with Benelli | Keeway India. With our customer oriented approach we aim to provide a hassle-free premium sales and service experience to all our customers as the professionals at Benelli | Keeway Guwahati is trained by the company as per global standards, to offer the best ownership experience.”

