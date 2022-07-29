realme Strengthens AIOT Portfolio; Launches PAD X

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 28: realme made numerous additions to its extended AIoT portfolio with an expansion in its wearables, wearables, and tablets segment recently. It recently launched the realme Watch 3, realme Buds Air 3 Neo, realme Buds Wireless 2S, and realme PAD X. Besides, it entered new categories to further expand its TechLife Ecosystem portfolio with the realme Flat Monitor, realme Keyboard, and realme Pencil.

Commenting on the mega launch, Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, VP, realme, and president, realme International Business Group said, “realme believes in challenging and altering the status quo via innovative design and performance. It has always aimed to provide Indian consumers with the finest tech-lifestyle experience possible, and introducing a diversified and comprehensive variety of AIOT products underscores that commitment. We have reinforced our focus on being a 5G democratiser in India this year and offering high-performing tech lifestyle products for our consumers to experience a smart, flexible, trendsetting, and connected lifestyle.”