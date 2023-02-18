Samsung Launches Premium Windfree Air Conditioners

HT Bureau

Guwahati, feb 17: Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand on Friday announced the launch of its 2023 range of air conditioners, including its premium WindFree™ air conditioners.

The new range addresses consumers’ demand for a powerful air conditioner that combines fast cooling, clean air, energy efficiency and convenience with great aesthetics, effortlessly.

“The WindFree™ technology has been designed to eliminate harsh cold air draft and disperses air through 23,000 micro holes at a speed of 0.15 m/s that promises 43% faster cooling, for powerful cooling and perfect comfort. The new range includes 36WindFree™ air conditioner models.

Designed to blend in with the home décor seamlessly, the new line-up comes in beautiful dual tone design and is available in two newcolours –Rose Grey and Airy Mint, apart from the White colour panel. Priced at INR 35,599 onwards, the new line-up is available across all leading retail stores and online on Flipkart and Amazon, and Samsung.com.

To enable a clean indoor environment, the in-built air purifier in select models of the new range comes with a 4-in-1 PM2.5 air filter with advanced filtration technology.

In a world of smart connected devices, Samsung has also taken the AI features a notch higher in select models in its new range. In addition to smart features such asWelcome Cooling and Voice Control, Samsung’s Wi-Fi-enabled air conditioners, including those from the WindFree™ series, now offer AI Energy Mode.This intelligent cooling feature uses AI to analyze the user’s preferred temperature and room conditionbefore switching to the most effective mode and saving up to 20% of energy.

The WindFree™ Good Sleep mode creates an ideal temperature without an unpleasant cold air flow and saves up to69% energy compared to the normal cooling mode.

Overall, the new range allows consumers to save up to 77% energy thanks to features like the WindFree™ Energy Saving Motion Detect Sensor, Digital Inverter Boostand AI Energy mode,” a press release stated.