Singapore Airlines Boosts Japan Services; Restores Pre-Covid Connectivity To India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 6: Singapore Airlines (SIA) is set to increase services to points across Japan and restore its Indian network to pre-pandemic levels in the coming months. The Airline will also add more flights to Los Angeles and Paris by December 2022, and continue with its direct services to Vancouver. This comes in response to strong demand for air travel and will offer customers more flexibility and options in the Northern Winter operating season. Together with other adjustments to the SIA and Scoot network, the SIA Group capacity is projected to be at around 81% of pre-pandemic levels by December 2022.

JoAnn Tan, senior vice president of Marketing Planning, Singapore Airlines, said, “Japan is a key market for the SIA Group, and we will work closely with our partners to meet the demand for air travel as entry requirements gradually ease. Robust demand for travel to and from India, to points across the Group network, supports an increase in our services in this important market. By stepping up services into the Northern Winter season, we give our customers even more flight options as they make their travel plans over the next few months. The SIA Group will closely monitor the demand for air travel and adjust its services accordingly.”

Notably, the Airline will progressively operate 17 weekly services to Chennai, up from the current 10 flights per week. Kochi services will go up to 14 times weekly, up from the current seven flights per week. Bengaluru services will go up to 16 times weekly, up from the current seven flights per week. SIA will operate almost 100% of its pre-Covid operating capacity in India by October 30, 2022.