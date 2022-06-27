Surya Cement Releases A New Corporate Song

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 26: Surya Cement released its new corporate song titled “Surya Utha Dekhot Surya Bharosa” on Sunday. The new song was unveiled and released by Surya Cement brand ambassador Zubeen Garg and Garima Saikia Garg, a renowned fashion designer in the presence of Madhur Agarwalla, managing director, Purbanchal Cement Limited. Notably, the song was released in Hanoi city, Vietnam.

The new corporate song exudes Surya Cement’s spirit of rising above challenges unitedly, to fulfill the promise of building a stronger tomorrow. Commenting on the spirit of this song, Zubeen Garg said, “I am proud to be associated with Surya Cement and the song which aims to bring together the people, spread and instill the bond of unity amongst the different communities for stronger Assam.”

Speaking about the thought behind the corporate song, Madhur Agarwalla, managing director, Purbanchal Cement said, “Our new corporate song represents our organisation’s vision for the future. It truly reflects our values and our ongoing mission of transformation towards driving responsible growth.”