Truefitt & Hill opens new shop in Guwahati

BusinessLocal Business
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Feb 22: Truefitt & Hill, the World’s Oldest Barbershop, opened its first shop in Guwahati. The launch is in line with the company’s 30-city expansion strategy to open 50 luxury grooming experiences by the year 2025 in the domestic market. The luxury barber shop was inaugurated by Prannay Dokannia, managing director & COO of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd.

Speaking about the launch, Shreekrishna Gupta, chairman of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd shares, “It is indeed a progressive sign for our growing industry of luxury grooming market and how personal care and grooming has become an integral part of our modern living. The newest location at Guwahati is a perfect match for the luxe brand, as we can reach out to our patrons in this upmarket suburb on GS Road, Dispur at Guwahati which has become a retail paradise and a haven for HNI & UHNI’s. We at Truefitt & Hill are sure that each of our trusted clientele gets the best of our services and products. Every service from haircut to shave, each interaction is executed with great precision and with strict hygiene and safety precautions.”

Prannay Dokkania, managing director & COO, Lloyds Luxuries Ltd excitedly shared, “In the last decade, we see a considerable change in male grooming, and men have become more conscious about what they wear and how they look. We are the market leaders in men’s grooming products which are specially chosen to suit Indian men. We plan to reach 50 barbershops in the top 30 cities in India and its subcontinent by the end of 2025.”

