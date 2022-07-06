29 C
UBI Wins 31st National Award For Innovative Training Practices 2020-21

By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

Guwahati, July 5: Union Bank of India, Training System, was adjudged as a winner and awarded 1st prize for Innovative Training Practices under Services (BFSI and IT/ITES) category from Indian Society for Training & Development (ISTD) for the year 2020-21.

Indian Society for Training and Development (ISTD) is a national level professional and non-profit society having a membership of individuals and institutions involved in the area of training and development of Human Resource from Government; Public & Private Sector organisations and enterprises; educational and training institutions. This society is affiliated to the International Federation of Training & Development Organisations (IFTDO), Geneva and Asian Regional Training and Development Organizations (ARTDO), Manila.

The coveted Award was received by Hrishikesh Mishra, principal, Union Bank of India, Staff College and Dinesh Mishra, chief manager (Faculty) from Prof. Rita Bahuguna Joshi, member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) at a glittering function held at Ghalib Hall, Scope Convention Centre, New Delhi.

