Meghalaya: Warning against illegal collection of money

SHILLONG, July 3: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister in-charge Home (Police), Prestone Tynsong warned of stern action against individuals and groups involved in illegal collection of money from business establishments.

Speaking to media persons today, Tynsong said that the law will take action against those found engaging in such activities.

The comment comes in the context of frequent demand notes issued by the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) and illegal donations collected by different NGOs.

Tynsong urged individuals and businesses receiving such demand notes to report them to the government, assuring that action would be taken accordingly. He expressed concern that many recipients of such demands fail to inform the authorities, hindering efforts to address the issue.

“Sometimes even those people who receive such letters or such demands, they never complain or inform government machinery. Therefore, I request all concerns, if they receive any demand notes from anywhere, please come forward to inform the government and action will be taken accordingly,” Tynsong said. (NNN)