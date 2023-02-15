15 C
Lux Industries Ltd signs Jacqueline Fernandez as brand ambassador

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Feb 14: Lux Industries Limited, one of the country’s largest innerwear manufacturers known for its innovative and customer-demand-driven product offerings, has signed Jacqueline Fernandez to promote Lux Cozi-a male-dominated innerwear brand. Its new TVC campaign – ‘Yeh Nahi Toh Kuch Nahi’ not only challenges gender stereotypes, but also marks a new path for the brand in the men’s hosiery category. The TVC projects the protagonist in a personal yet playful act promoting the brand.

Ashok Kumar Todi, chairman, Lux Industries, said, “This is the first time a men’s innerwear brand has engaged with a woman celebrity solely for promoting its products. As an innovative and consumer-centric brand, we have always chosen our main protagonists for a TVC based on their connection and pull with our target consumers. This time we wanted to do something path-breaking and hence, we have associated with an actress for promoting our brand. We hope this will take the brand to newer heights and create a deeper connection with its discerning consumers.”

Saket Todi, executive director, Lux Industries, said, “Typically, innerwear brands portray conventional male-dominant imagery, but our TVC film depicts a role reversal where we normalise and take the woman in the lead while simultaneously breaking the old-fashioned gender stereotype.”

