Ola electric announces ‘December to Remember’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: Ola Electric, India’s largest EV company, on Saturday announced its ‘December to Remember’ campaign to further accelerate #EndICEAge mission.

Under the campaign, the all new S1 X+ is now available with a flat INR 20,000 discount, bringing down the cost of S1 X+ to Rs 89,999 only. This makes the S1 X+ one of the most affordable 2W EV scooters to buy, overcoming the biggest barrier to adoption. The deliveries of the S1 X+ have already kick-started across the country and the scooter has seen unprecedented demand.

S1 X+ offers top-notch performance, advanced tech features and superior ride quality at an affordable price. It comes with a 3kWh battery and offers a certified range of 151 km. Powered by a 6kW motor, S1 X+ touches 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 90 kmph.

To further boost the EV penetration in the country, the company has announced its ‘December to Remember’ campaign starting 3rd December, with lucrative offers and discount schemes, ending the season on a high note.

Anshul Khandelwal, chief marketing officer, Ola, said, “Ola Electric has set a new industry benchmark with record-breaking sales of 30,000 units in the month of November. To further accelerate the adoption and make EV’s mainstream, today we are overcoming the biggest barrier to adoption with our new S1 X+. With a price equivalent to the leading ICE scooter, we are confident that the S1 X+ is poised to #EndICEAge. With our wide range of scooters along with their attractive price, I firmly believe that customers will now have no reason to buy an ICE product.”