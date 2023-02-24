PhonePe deploys 20 lakh smart speakers

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 23: PhonePe announced its record-high distribution of 20 lakh smart speakers within just six months of launch. This is the fastest ramp-up seen for such devices among offline merchants in the country. Some of the features that make this device stand out in the market include portability, a best-in-class battery, great audio clarity even in the noisiest of environments, and the compact and versatile form factor which allows merchants to use it even in the most congested counter spaces.

Speaking on this milestone, Vivek Lohcheb, head of Offline Business at PhonePe said, “The deployment of over 20 lakhs smart speakers across the country in record time is a testimony to PhonePe’s superior execution capabilities. PhonePe has always crafted innovative products and customised offerings to address unique merchant requirements. We are delighted to see our smart speakers being widely accepted across all regions and cities of the country. This strong merchant preference for our smart speakers is due to our device performance, and the trust associated with PhonePe as a brand. As we continue to build for our merchants, we will enhance the hardware and software capabilities of the device to actively benchmark our product in the market.”