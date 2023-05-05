31 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 5, 2023
Physics Wallah to offer scholarships worth Rs 160 cr to students

By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 4: Physics Wallah (PW) announced the launch of the highly anticipated Second Edition of its Scholarship Admission Test (SAT) in response to overwhelming demand from students. The PW SAT offers meritorious JEE/NEET aspirants of Class 8th to 12th and droppers a chance to receive up to 90% scholarships to avail high-quality coaching and guidance from experienced faculty members at Vidyapeeth centres.

PW plans to offer 160 crores of scholarships in an impending academic year. The upcoming phase of the PW SAT will be conducted online every day till May 14 and offline on May 7 and 14. Students can take the test online through PW App or website and appear in the exam offline at the nearest Vidyapeeth centre. The states where PW SAT is taking place in multiple phases are Bihar, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, UP, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Assam, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh & others.

Alakh Pandey, Founder & CEO, Physics Wallah, said, “Our PW SAT initiative is a testament to Physics Wallah’s unwavering commitment to providing deserving students across India with exceptional educational opportunities through scholarships and mentorship. Our scholarship program is designed to empower as many students as possible, which is why we conduct it in multiple phases. Students have the flexibility to choose between online and offline modes of examination. In the upcoming academic year, we plan to reward scholarships worth 160 Cr, with over 100 Cr already disbursed to meritorious learners. The overwhelming response from more than a million students in the last exam has been truly inspiring, and we hope that even more students will benefit from it in the future.”

