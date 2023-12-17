Realme launches first 5G smartphone in ‘Champion’ series

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: Realme, on Saturday announced the launch of its first 5G smartphone in its “Champion” Series – the realme C67 5G. The realme C67 5G, the 5G Charging Champion comes with 5G connectivity and combines a powerful camera, fast charging, a massive battery, an appealing design, a powerful 5G chipset, adequate RAM for multitasking, and generous storage capacity.

The realme C67 5G, aims to deliver young users with a superlative product experience at a great price. The C67 5G comes equipped with a powerful 50MP AI camera that allows users to showcase their creativity and photography. To ensure that users are able to view these pictures in top-notch quality, the C67 5G houses a 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display with FHD+ display and a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio designed for an immersive experience. It also features the Mini Capsule 2.0 in a revamped vision design.

The smartphone also gets a 33W SUPERVOOC Charging solution for fast charging, with a massive 5000 mAh battery that goes from 1 to 50% in just 29 minutes. The realme C67 5G comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G Chipset that ensures powerful performance and an overall smooth operating experience.

The smartphone comes with Dynamic RAM options of up to 6GB, paired with upto 6GB of RAM and 128GB Storage that provides users with smooth and efficient multitasking, allowing you to run multiple apps and switch between tasks seamlessly. The realme C67 5G boasts a 7.89mm ultra-slim body that ensures a comfortable grip.

The Realme C67 5G is available in two stunning colors: Sunny Oasis and Dark Purple which comes in two storage variants priced at Rs 13,999 (4GB+128GB) and Rs 14,999 (6GB+128GB).

Commenting on the launch, realme spokesperson said, “At realme, we are truly committed to making 5G accessible to all & the new realme C67 5G, the first 5G smartphone of our ‘Champion’ C Series is a testament to that unwavering commitment. With the Realme C67 5G, we are redefining possibilities and setting a new standard for innovation, offering our community of young consumers a great 5G device that seamlessly integrates the latest technology while maintaining our commitment to delivering exceptional value. As we push the boundaries of innovation, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide powerful cutting-edge technology and democratise 5G in India.”

Realme has always been committed to provide users with cutting edge technology at an accessible price point. The Realme C Series is a testament for it with a massive customer base of over 30 million in India. From fast charging, camera technology to design aesthetics, the C Series has made its mark and each new generation of the C Series smartphones stands out to lead the segment with its unparalleled and exciting upgrades across four key areas: charging, camera, storage, and design.