23 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 21, 2022
type here...

Rupee Bounces Back By 25 Paise To Close At 82.75 Against US Dollar

Business
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, Oct 20: The rupee rebounded from its lifetime lows to close 25 paise higher at 82.75 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday amid weakness in the greenback overseas.
Fag-end buying in domestic equities also bolstered sentiment, forex traders said.
However, rising crude oil prices in the international market capped the rupee’s gain, they added.

The local currency recovered on suspected RBI intervention after hitting a record low of 83.29 during the session.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened weak at 83.05 against the greenback but later lost ground to quote at 83.29. It also touched an intra-day high of 82.72.
The rupee pared all its losses to end at 82.75 (provisional), registering a gain of 25 paise over its previous close.
In the previous session, the rupee had settled at an all-time low of 83 against the dollar.
In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 95.71 points or 0.16 per cent to close at 59,202.90, and the broader NSE Nifty climbed 51.70 points or 0.30 per cent to 17,563.95.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.17 per cent to 112.79.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, surged 1.17 per cent to USD 93.49 per barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 453.91 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. (PTI)

Shweta Tiwari Breaks The Internet In A Blazer And Shorts
Shweta Tiwari Breaks The Internet In A Blazer And Shorts
Sunny Leone bikini and swimwear pictures
Sunny Leone bikini and swimwear pictures
Ways of BTS’ Jimin to Grace Turtlenecks
Ways of BTS’ Jimin to Grace Turtlenecks
5 Iconic Roles Played By Sushmita Sen
5 Iconic Roles Played By Sushmita Sen
How Pooja Hegde manages to transcend her fitness game
How Pooja Hegde manages to transcend her fitness game
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

We’ve Enough Talent To Reclaim Johor Cup: Skipper Uttam Singh

The Hills Times - 0
Shweta Tiwari Breaks The Internet In A Blazer And Shorts Sunny Leone bikini and swimwear pictures Ways of BTS’ Jimin to Grace Turtlenecks 5 Iconic Roles Played By Sushmita Sen How Pooja Hegde manages to transcend her fitness game