24 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
type here...

Rupee Falls 11 Paise To Close At 82.30 Against US Dollar

Business
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, Oct 17: The rupee depreciated by 11 paise to close at 82.30 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as risk-off sentiment among investors and sustained foreign capital outflows weighed on the local unit.
However, a rally in domestic equities and a weak greenback overseas restricted the rupee’s fall, traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened lower at 82.33 and later fell to a low of 82.42. The unit finally settled at 82.30 against the American currency, registering a decline of 11 paise over its previous close.
In the previous session on Friday, the local currency had settled at 82.19 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.47 per cent to 112.78.

- Advertisement -

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.28 per cent to USD 91.89 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 491.01 points or 0.85 per cent to end at 58,410.98, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 126.10 points or 0.73 per cent to 17,311.80.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,011.23 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

FIIs have pulled out nearly Rs 7,500 crore from the Indian equity markets in the first two weeks of October on concerns of monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks globally, which could hamper global economic growth. (PTI)

5 Iconic Roles Played By Sushmita Sen
5 Iconic Roles Played By Sushmita Sen
How Pooja Hegde manages to transcend her fitness game
How Pooja Hegde manages to transcend her fitness game
Esther Anil Is Evidently A Diva
Esther Anil Is Evidently A Diva
Celebs Wearing Black Lehenga
Celebs Wearing Black Lehenga
Top 10 Places For You To Visit During November, December
Top 10 Places For You To Visit During November, December
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Neymar Appears In Court In Trial Over Barcelona Transfer

The Hills Times - 0
5 Iconic Roles Played By Sushmita Sen How Pooja Hegde manages to transcend her fitness game Esther Anil Is Evidently A Diva Celebs Wearing Black Lehenga Top 10 Places For You To Visit During November, December