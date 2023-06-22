26 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 22, 2023
type here...

Warehouse leasing at a 5 year annual high in Guwahati

Business
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, June 21: Knight Frank India, an international property consultancy, in their latest report – ‘India Warehousing Market Report – 2023’, cited that Guwahati recorded warehousing transaction volume of 1.8mnsq ft in FY23. This is the second-highest transaction volume recorded among the secondary markets of India. With a 14% YoY growth, Guwahati’s small industrial estates of the past are paving the way for organized warehousing due to the city’s potential to serve the neighbouring Tier-II and Tier-III consumption markets. This has made occupiers from diverse sectors to set a warehousing base in Guwahati. In the past five financial years, including FY23, warehousing space leased in Guwahati has scaled up at a compounded annual growth rate of nearly 36% of FY23’s total warehouse leasing.

 

In terms of industry split, 3PL sector occupiers dominated the new warehouse leasing in FY23 with 67% share followed by manufacturing at 9%. The massive increase in the share of 3PL sector’s share to the city’s leasing volume is largely in line with the trend witnessed in several Tier 1 markets. Increasing need for e-commerce logistics and outsourcing of logistics requirements to 3PL operators has led to a rise in the share of this occupier group.

 

- Advertisement -

In terms of cluster split, out of FY23’s total warehouse leasing, nearly 43% was leased in the NH17 cluster. In this cluster, locations such as Azara, Boragaon, Dharapur and Palashbari witnessed a lot of traction from 3PL and manufacturing sector occupiers. This was followed by NH27 with 38% share.  Rampur accounted for 19% share in this period as locations such as Pamohi attracted a lot of occupiers from manufacturing and 3PL sectors.

 

10 Superfoods For Kidney Health
10 Superfoods For Kidney Health
Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends
Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends
Career Options In Psychology
Career Options In Psychology
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Karan Johar honoured by UK Parl for contribution to entertainment industry:...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Superfoods For Kidney Health Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends Career Options In Psychology Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics? 10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow