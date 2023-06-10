27 C
Saturday, June 10, 2023
WBIDC, FICCI, Amazon join hands to boost e-exports from Bengal

KOLKATA, June 9 (PTI): The West Bengal government wants to boost e-commerce export opportunities in the state harnessing online trading plaforms.

Speaking at an e-export haat organised by WBIDC, FICCI and Amazon here on Thursday, West Bengal Industry, Commerce & Enterprises Minister Shashi Panja said technology-led e-commerce exports can provide a great platform for the state’s exporters.

The event at Silpa Sadan here was attended by over 200 potential exporters and MSMEs from Kolkata and other districts of the state, a statement said.

The event featured keynote sessions on e-commerce exports opportunities, master classes on various aspects of e-commerce exports, and on-the-spot registrations on Amazon Global Selling for the attending exporters.

“We are delighted to join hands with WBIDC and FICCI to open up e-commerce exports opportunity for an even larger number of exporters from the state,” Amazon India director, global trade, Bhupen Wakankar said.

FICCI chairman (West Bengal) Rudra Chatterjee said, “FICCI is excited to collaborate with WBIDC and Amazon for the e-export haat. As India works towards its target of USD 1 trillion in merchandise export by 2030, it is crucial for all players in the ecosystem to come together and enable MSMEs to leverage the opportunity.”

