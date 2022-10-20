Xiaomi India launches Redmi A1+

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 19: In the midst of Diwali celebrations, Xiaomi India has surprised its users with yet another offering- Redmi A1+ at just Rs 6,999. Redmi A1+ has been designed for first time smartphone users to deliver exceptional value with its best in class features. With a leather textured design, fingerprint sensor and a massive 5000 mAh battery, Redmi A1+ is the perfect choice for all first time smartphone users on a budget. The device is exclusively available for purchase on Flipkart, Mi.com and across other retail stores.

The success of the Redmi A1, inspired Xiaomi India to further strengthen the series and create Redmi A1+, a perfect combination of design, security, and style to deliver a well-rounded first smartphone experience. With a 6.5” HD+ Display along with a 120 Hz touch sampling rate, it is designed to make your day to day multitasking effortless. Catering to all your entertainment needs, you can play your favourite game, scrolling through countless reels or binge watching a show, without having to worry about the battery backup. Ensuring security and confidentiality at the forefront at all times, it comes with a highly advanced fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking. The leather textured back finish makes it super easy to hold and ensures no smudges. Further, the 8MP dual camera rear setup allows users to capture the lights and moments while the 5MP front camera is perfect for festive selfies when the entire family is together.

Equipped with MediaTek Helio A22 Processor, and Android 12 for a clean and smooth experience, Redmi A1+ is fast, efficient and lag free. Packed with a 5000 mAh battery with a 10W fast charger in-box, it lasts up to 2 days on a single charge allowing you uninterrupted music, games and videos, while on the go.

Starting at a price of only Rs 6999, Redmi A1+ is the best budget friendly smartphone. It is a perfect Diwali gift for not only first time smartphone users but also for seasoned veterans. With clean Android 12, productive processor, non-stop entertainment and an all-rounder camera that has been tuned to be more than ordinary, Redmi A1+ is a complete package with all the right features fit to meet your every need. With three colour choices, Light Green, Light Blue and Black and two storage variants – 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB, you are spoilt for choices to choose the one that suits your personality the best. A great buy for people of all ages, with Redmi A1+, Xiaomi brings to you a device that is bound to make your Diwali truly special.