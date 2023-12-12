‘Tiger’ Has His Task Cut Out

Anumula Revanth Reddy, colloquially known as ‘Tiger’ Revanth, has ascended to the role of Telangana chief minister, succeeding K Chandrashekar Rao of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. As the first Congress chief minister in Telangana, Reddy faces the formidable task of revitalising the state’s economic fortunes. His success in this endeavour is crucial, especially with the looming 2024 general elections, where he will contend with both KCR’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. Reddy’s victory in securing Telangana for the Congress in his inaugural attempt is commendable, considering the political landscape dominated by KCR. The veteran leader, harbouring national ambitions, had his aspirations quelled by the youthful Reddy, who also thwarted KCR’s bid to install his son ‘KTR’ as the chief minister.

Notably, Reddy enjoys strong support from the Gandhi family, evident in Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attending his oath-taking ceremony in Hyderabad. While Reddy faced a setback in one of the two assembly seats he contested, his overall success offered a glimmer of hope for the Congress, particularly in the wake of defeats in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

Reddy’s next significant challenge lies in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, where he must translate his assembly victory into Congressional gains. The state of Telangana holds 17 Lok Sabha seats, and Reddy must tailor his approach for success in these distinct electoral battlegrounds. It’s crucial to recognise that voters often distinguish between assembly and general elections. Reddy’s task is not just to secure seats but also to effectively sell Rahul Gandhi to the Telangana electorate, a leadership challenge that adds another layer of complexity to the 2024 elections, dominated by Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi. Reddy’s charisma, tested and proven in Telangana, stands in contrast to Rahul Gandhi’s uneven political appeal. The ‘Tiger’ commands attention in Telangana, and this should not be overshadowed by the aura of the Gandhi family. However, Reddy must guard against complacency, given the dynamics of Indian politics and the two formidable adversaries—BJP and KCR’s party—waiting to capitalise on any missteps. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections demand a focused strategy, understanding that victories in assembly elections don’t guarantee success in the national arena.

As a newcomer to administration, chief minister Revanth Reddy’s initial months in office will be closely scrutinised. The contemporary trend of political guarantees adds another layer of complexity. Reddy must fulfil the six guarantees the Congress made to the Telangana electorate, including free travel for women in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation buses and waiving off farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh. While Reddy basks in the glory of his assembly victory, he must remain vigilant, realising that non-performance will be penalised in the 2024 general elections. The BJP, with its unwavering focus on securing a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, serves as a reminder that there is no room for compromise or complacency in the cutthroat world of Indian politics. In conclusion, Revanth Reddy’s focus should not waver from the Lok Sabha elections, and his commitment to delivering the Congress guarantees will be instrumental in shaping the party’s future in Telangana and beyond. The political landscape is unforgiving, and Reddy must navigate it with precision and resolve.