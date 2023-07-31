Corruption In Assam’s Edu Sector?

In recent times, the state of Assam has been grappling with allegations of corruption in its education sector, particularly regarding the job security of Bengali teachers. The Assam Government’s decision to launch a probe into the authenticity of their claimed educational qualifications and the validity of their certificates comes in the wake of widespread reports of organised corruption in the education sector of West Bengal. Hundreds of Bengali teachers, holding degrees from different educational institutions in Bengal, have been working in Assam schools. However, concerns have been raised about the legitimacy of their qualifications, as reports of a well-organised politically-protected job racket in Bengal have gained national attention. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has thrown his weight behind the investigation, signalling the seriousness of the matter. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bengal has faced criticism from opposition parties for its alleged involvement in the reported corruption. Recent official inquiries by the Calcutta High Court into cases of bribery and financial corruption involving large sums of money have further tarnished the TMC’s image. The arrest of high-profile former ministers, MLAs, and functionaries connected to the job racket has added to the controversy. The modus operandi of the racket involves tampering with marksheets, certificates, and interview documents to favour unqualified candidates who paid large sums of money to secure teaching positions. As a result, deserving applicants, both male and female, with legitimate qualifications have been denied opportunities.

Despite protests and demonstrations by qualified job seekers in Kolkata and other parts of Bengal, the TMC leadership has shown little responsiveness to address the issue, exacerbating the situation. The Assam chief minister’s office has received numerous complaints about the recruitment of teachers in government schools, particularly in 2019. Allegations of widespread corruption and bribery surround appointees claiming to hold B.Ed or D.L.Ed degrees, with additional complaints regarding the unusually high number of candidates claiming over 95/96% aggregate marks. Notably, Sarma has been particularly critical of degree holders from West Bengal universities and institutions. He has doubts about candidates claiming extremely high marks, above 90% from such universities, and has called for thorough scrutiny of their records, especially in the Barpeta, Goalpara, and Dhubri areas, where many complaints have originated. While the TMC leaders in Assam have declined to comment on the issue so far, political reactions from Bengal are expected in the long run. As both Sarma and Banerjee are astute political leaders, political contacts between the ruling BJP government in Assam and the TMC are possible.

The probe launched by the Assam government is essential to restore integrity to the education sector and protect the job security of deserving teachers. It is crucial to ensure that educational qualifications are verified thoroughly to prevent corrupt elements’ further exploitation of the system. As this sensitive matter unfolds, it is imperative that all stakeholders, including political leaders and officials, cooperate with the investigation to bring the truth to light. Transparency and accountability must be upheld to restore public trust in the education sector and root out corruption that has plagued it for far too long. Only through concerted efforts and a commitment to reform can Assam’s education system regain its credibility and provide quality education to its students.