Expansion Of IIT To Tanzania

In a move that marks a significant milestone in educational collaboration, India and Tanzania have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the first overseas branch of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Tanzania. This historic agreement signifies India’s commitment to South-South cooperation and fostering stronger people-to-people ties with Africa. Scheduled to open its doors in October 2023, the IIT Tanzania campus will welcome its inaugural batch of 50 undergraduate and 20 master’s students. The MoU was signed between India’s Ministry of Education, IIT Madras, and Tanzania’s Ministry of Education and Vocational Training Zanzibar. The presence of Dr S Jaishankar, the external affairs minister of India, and President of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, during the signing emphasised the importance of this collaboration. Under the guidance of IIT Madras, the Zanzibar campus aims to offer four undergraduate and five postgraduate programs. While IIT Madras will have the final say in academic programs, curricula, and student selection criteria, the capital and operating expenses will be covered by the government of Zanzibar-Tanzania. Graduates from this campus will be awarded degrees from IIT Madras, further enhancing the reputation of the institute.

V Kamakoti, the director of IIT Madras, explained the rationale behind selecting Tanzania as the host country for the overseas campus. Tanzania’s exceptional education system, demand for an IIT presence, and support from the host government were key factors in this decision. With a strong focus on nurturing talented candidates, Tanzania has the potential to attract outstanding students from across Africa. The programs offered at IIT Tanzania will cater to the growing demand for interdisciplinary degrees. Bachelor of Science (BSc) degrees in Data Science and AI (Artificial Intelligence), along with MTech programs in Energy Systems and Cyber-Physical Systems, will be available. The ministry also confirmed that these programs are open to students from Africa and other countries, including Indian students. In addition to its educational significance, Zanzibar’s selection as the location for the campus holds intrinsic allure. With its stunning beaches, the island province of Zanzibar offers a serene environment for students to focus on their studies while providing access to the vibrant Swahili culture, enriching their overall experience. Zanzibar’s historical significance as a trading hub and its efforts to establish itself as an international business center make it an intriguing choice.

- Advertisement -

Renowned for its pristine white sands, mesmerizing turquoise blue seas, and vibrant coral reefs, Zanzibar’s beaches are a sight to behold. The island’s year-round balmy temperatures, averaging around 30 degrees Celsius, make it a haven for beach enthusiasts. Whether visitors seek relaxation after a safari adventure or a romantic East Africa honeymoon, Zanzibar’s idyllic beaches provide the perfect backdrop for a memorable beach getaway. India’s decision to establish IIT Tanzania demonstrates its commitment to promoting educational excellence and collaboration beyond its borders. With the expansion of IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur to Abu Dhabi and Kuala Lumpur, respectively, India is creating avenues for knowledge sharing and fostering strong ties with other nations. The IIT Tanzania campus will undoubtedly contribute to Tanzania’s educational landscape and strengthen the bond between India and Africa, paving the way for future collaborations that benefit both regions.