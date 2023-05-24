India At Global Centre Stage

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Pacific Island Nations has garnered global attention due to the strategic interests of various countries, particularly China, in the region. India’s efforts to solidify and expand ties with these nations, which share a common history and cultural heritage, have taken on added significance in light of China’s aggressive actions aimed at bolstering its influence in the area. The Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) summit held in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea on May 22, 2023, served as a platform for PM Modi to engage with leaders from the 14 Pacific Island Nations. The summit provided an opportunity for India to project itself as a reliable friend that stands by its partners in times of need. Modi subtly alluded to countries that had been deemed trustworthy but failed to offer support when it mattered, a thinly veiled reference to China’s behaviour. The Pacific Island Nations hold strategic importance as they span across five continents, including Antarctica, Asia, North America, Oceania, and South America. Additionally, these nations are either independent states or administered by other countries such as China, the United States, Japan, Australia, and the United Kingdom. While PM Modi’s visit was widely seen as part of India’s Act East Policy and a response to China’s expanding influence, it also aimed to strengthen India’s ties with the Pacific Island nations, benefiting both sides. PM Modi’s visit underscored India’s growing engagement in the region, particularly with the 14 countries that participated in the FIPIC summit. A noteworthy gesture during the visit was the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, touching Modi’s feet upon his arrival—a traditional sign of respect in India. This gesture not only highlighted Modi’s visit but also symbolized the deep-rooted connection and commitment shared between India and the Pacific Island nations.

The visit presented a significant opportunity for India to bolster its economic and strategic cooperation, not only with the 14 Pacific Island Nations but also with the entire region. Discussions during the summit encompassed areas such as trade, investment, security, and tackling pressing challenges like climate change and economic development. PM Modi unveiled a comprehensive 12-point development agenda for the Pacific Island nations, focusing on sectors such as healthcare, renewable energy, and cybersecurity. Furthermore, India pledged to provide vital medical resources, including sea ambulances, dialysis units, and a state-of-the-art cardiology hospital. The commitment to capacity-building efforts in the region was also reaffirmed. From a strategic standpoint, PM Modi emphasized the importance of amplifying the voice of the Global South within the UN Security Council. He called for collective prioritization of international institution reforms. Additionally, Modi mentioned discussions held during the G7 summit and the Quad meeting, where agreements were made to establish the Radio Access Network (RAN) in Palau and foster stronger partnerships with Pacific island nations.

- Advertisement -

Throughout his visit, PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to respecting the sovereignty and integrity of all nations. He emphasized the significance of a free and open Indo-Pacific for the Pacific Island Nations and highlighted India’s dedication to being a reliable and trustworthy partner in the region. While PM Modi’s visit was deemed successful and fruitful, there is a continued need to strengthen ties given the growing strategic importance of the region. The visit served as a stepping stone to foster closer economic and strategic cooperation between India and the Pacific Island nations, ensuring mutual benefits and shared prosperity.