Govt Silent On Complaint Against WFI Prez

How many of us were familiar with the President of the Wrestling Federation of India before his name echoed in negative resonance from Jantar Mantar in New Delhi? Very few, perhaps around 10 to 20 million people, the kind of individuals who vote for candidates in assembly and parliamentary elections without considering their credentials, whether good or bad, even those with serious criminal records. WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is the type of people’s representative who should never have been elected in the first place. Yet, astonishingly, he has been a regular presence in Parliament for years despite his criminal background. He sits among the ruling party members, breathing the same air as the Prime Minister of India and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. These “Gentlemen of Parliament” sit just an arm’s length away from someone who allegedly carries the burden of some of the gravest misdeeds a human being can commit. Considering the extensive list of wrongdoings attributed to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the doors of Parliament should have been permanently closed to him.

One of the first lessons parents instil in their children is that “you are known by the company you keep.” So, stay away from “that boy” because he is a troublemaker! However, Modi and Shah seem to have forgotten this lesson. The disease is spreading. Every MP from the ruling party is content to keep the company of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Opposition MPs also act as if Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh doesn’t exist. They too have chosen to ignore the medal-winning wrestlers instead of raising a ruckus over the presence of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the August House. Singh’s political influence carries significant weight in his region of Uttar Pradesh, which is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t hesitate to be seen with this man who allegedly has a habit of inappropriately touching women wrestlers! This criminal fetish is completely uncalled for, but it appears to be the norm within the Bharatiya Janata Party, the party with a Prime Minister who sits cross-legged and engages in one-on-one conversations with God/Bhagwan/Khuda. The fact that a Prime Minister cannot take action against such a sexual offender reveals who holds the real power and who is merely a powerless, run-of-the-mill Prime Minister.

So, should we conclude that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is like a powerful God, untouchable in his position? The loyalty he exhibits towards the BJP is presumably why both the Prime Minister and Home Minister refrain from reprimanding this MP. According to observers in Uttar Pradesh, this individual could make a significant difference in at least five to six Lok Sabha seats, which is why Modi and Shah, who have an insatiable appetite for MPs, are unwilling to touch him. Public outrage is missing, and even the government-controlled media is losing interest, if it hasn’t already. Social media occasionally highlights the wrestlers’ cause. However, the demands for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s resignation from the WFI have faded away prematurely. Oddly enough, the argument is that because wrestling is a tough sport, only a tough man can effectively lead the federation. And Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is considered the toughest shoulder striker in Parliament, someone with extraordinary influence. On Tuesday, May 23, the wrestlers are taking their protest against the WFI President to India Gate, while Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has stated that he would undergo a narco-analysis if Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia also undergo the test.