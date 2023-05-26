Inauguration Controversy

The upcoming inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, 2023, is a moment of great significance for our nation. It represents not only our hard-earned freedom but also serves as a testament to the ideals of our democratic Republic. The path to independence from British colonial rule was paved with the sacrifices of countless individuals who endured immense torture and incarceration. These brave souls remained unwavering in their commitment to the cause and stood as representatives of our diverse and composite culture. As we prepare to commemorate their sacrifices, it is disheartening to witness the violation of constitutional values associated with this inauguration.

One of the violations is evident in the fact that the inauguration of the new Parliament building is not being carried out by the President, who holds the rightful authority for this task. This departure from protocol raises concerns about the sanctity of constitutional principles. Furthermore, the chosen date for the inauguration coincides with the birth anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the late president of Hindu Mahasabha, and a fervent supporter of dictatorial rule. The Kapur Commission of Inquiry, which investigated the conspiracy surrounding Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, pointed to Savarkar’s involvement. Despite being initially imprisoned by the British government and expressing remorse during his time in captivity, Savarkar later collaborated with the very authorities he claimed to oppose. His espousal of Nazism, Fascism, and his anti-Muslim rhetoric further cast a shadow over his legacy and raised questions about his true intentions during the Second World War.

- Advertisement -

By choosing to inaugurate the Parliament building on Savarkar’s birth anniversary, the ruling party sends a troubling message. It indicates a willingness to surrender constitutional values in favour of Hindutva, compromising the very foundations upon which our nation was built. The ambiguous stance of Hindu nationalists during the anti-fascist war, emphasizing collaboration rather than resistance, only deepens suspicions about their motives. The celebration of Savarkar’s legacy in this manner completes a disconcerting circle, reinforcing the perception that certain elements within the ruling party prioritize their own agenda over the welfare and unity of the nation.

In conclusion, the inauguration of the new Parliament building is a momentous occasion for our democratic Republic, symbolizing the hard-fought freedom we achieved. However, the decision to deviate from constitutional protocol and celebrate the birth anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar raises serious concerns about the ruling party’s commitment to upholding constitutional values. We must remain vigilant in safeguarding our democracy and ensure that it continues to thrive on the principles of freedom, justice, and inclusivity that our forefathers fought so hard to establish. It is through our collective dedication to these ideals that we can build a prosperous and harmonious future for our nation.