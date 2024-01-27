INDIA block on job

In a significant development during the second week of January 2024, India’s political landscape witnessed remarkable progress in seat-sharing arrangements within the INDIA block, a coalition that aims to pose a united front against the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election. This achievement comes after initial hurdles and disputes among constituent parties, particularly regarding seat allocations. One notable instance of this positive momentum unfolded in Maharashtra, where the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar) successfully navigated the complexities of seat-sharing. The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, saw all three parties, previously part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), now aligning within the INDIA block. Additionally, an agreement was reached to include Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi in the coalition. While a broad consensus emerged on 40 seats, differences persist on 8 seats. The tentative understanding suggests that Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) may contest 18-20 seats each, with NCP (Sharad Pawar) eyeing 8-10 seats. Maharashtra is poised to become the first state to officially announce its seat-sharing arrangement after a final meeting early next week. Notably, the INDIA block’s unity poses a formidable challenge to the BJP, especially in Maharashtra, where their previous alliance garnered only 27.59 percent of votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The seat-sharing negotiations extend to Bihar, where constituent parties are making progress toward an agreement. Theoretical consensus indicates JD (U) and RJD contesting 17 seats each, Congress on 4 seats, and Left parties on 2 seats. This looming agreement may spell trouble for the BJP, whose electoral fortunes from the state are expected to decline considerably. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP secured 17 seats and a mere 23.58 percent of votes in alliance with JD(U), which has since joined the INDIA block. While challenges persist among AAP, SP, TMC, and Congress in other states, the ongoing talks show promise for achieving seat-sharing agreements in the majority of constituencies. For instance, negotiations between AAP and Congress indicate a willingness to contest three seats each, with only one seat remaining contentious. Similar discussions are underway in Punjab, Goa, Haryana, and Gujarat, with expectations of minimal problems in reaching agreements. Seat-sharing discussions have commenced between Samajwadi Party and Congress for the crucial 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Salman Khurshid, representing Congress, expressed optimism, stating that they are on the “same page,” and things are progressing in the “right direction.” Similarly, despite earlier differences between TMC and Congress over the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, recent communications between the parties suggest a potential resolution. In Jharkhand, where Congress, JMM, and RJD previously contested together, achieving seat-sharing under the INDIA block banner is expected to be relatively smooth.

As the saying goes, “well begun is half done,” and it appears to hold true for the INDIA alliance partners. The ongoing seat-sharing talks in Maharashtra and Bihar, coupled with positive signals from other states, indicate that the INDIA alliance is poised to present a united front against BJP candidates across the country in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election. The intricate negotiations and evolving consensus reflect the strategic cooperation among diverse political entities within the coalition, setting the stage for a closely watched and impactful electoral contest.