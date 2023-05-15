Lotus Wilts In Handy Cong Win

In a resounding victory, the Congress party has emerged triumphant in the Karnataka assembly elections held on May 10. This electoral outcome has dealt a significant blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as it now finds itself without representation in any state government in South India. With this outcome, the BJP’s influence remains confined to North India, marking a notable shift in the political landscape of the country. This electoral success in Karnataka bodes well for the Congress, raising prospects for favourable outcomes in other states, including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where elections are due later this year. The Congress Legislature party is set to convene tomorrow in Bengaluru to elect its leader, further solidifying its newly acquired mandate. A significant factor contributing to the Congress party’s success in Karnataka is attributed to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and his transformation from being dubbed “pappu” to a more mature and credible leader. This journey undertaken by Rahul Gandhi resonated with the electorate, garnering support and aiding the party in securing a majority in the state assembly. The change in perception surrounding Rahul Gandhi has proved instrumental in reinvigorating the Congress party and bolstering its chances of success in future electoral contests.

Various exit polls conducted during the Karnataka elections indicate that the Congress party holds a clear advantage over the BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The ideological battle between the two parties is becoming increasingly evident, with the BJP often raising the pitch on Hindutva, while other parties tend to shy away from this contentious issue. The Congress, in its manifesto, drew parallels between the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India, pledging action against organizations promoting hate. In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi equated any potential ban on the Bajrang Dal to a ban on Lord Hanuman. This exchange underscores the contrasting approaches of the two major parties and their long-term ideological strategies. The current Karnataka assembly elections have shed light on the BJP’s approach, which centralizes its version of Hindutva, deviating from its previous attempts to merge local Hindu institutions with its ideology. Several influential state BJP leaders with ties to Hindu institutions were denied tickets, and the party stressed that voting for the BJP meant voting for Prime Minister Modi, rather than individual candidates. In contrast, the Congress party has stayed closer to its ideological roots, with Rahul Gandhi emphasizing the unity of states as enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

The Congress party’s resounding victory in the Karnataka assembly elections marks a significant shift in the political dynamics of South India, as the BJP faces exclusion from state governments in the region. The ideological contest between the Congress and BJP, particularly concerning Hindutva, has become more pronounced. The Congress has adhered closely to its ideological roots, while the BJP has adopted a more centralized version of Hindutva. Looking beyond Karnataka, both parties are strategizing for the national elections, with the BJP emphasizing Modi’s image and welfare initiatives, and the Congress aiming to establish itself as a national party with strong local leadership.