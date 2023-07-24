LS Polls 2024: NDA Vs INDIA?

In a bid to counter the united opposition, INDIA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing a strategic dilemma as they contemplate their options for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Recent developments suggest that the BJP is growing increasingly concerned about the potential impact of INDIA on their electoral prospects. Poll analysts have noted a shift in political sentiment in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, three states that hold significant importance in the Lok Sabha. In the 2019 general elections, BJP dominated these states, securing 61 out of 65 seats. However, reports indicate that the Congress is now gaining ground, especially in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh.

Even in Madhya Pradesh, the gap between the BJP and Congress is narrowing, with the latter gaining traction. The Congress’ success in constituencies dominated by Jyotiraditya Scindia has been a notable achievement, boosting their morale. The Congress party, as part of INDIA, is planning its second phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from East to West, focusing on crucial states like Maharashtra and Gujarat. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s dominance in Gujarat was unparalleled, winning all 26 seats, while in Maharashtra, they secured 23 out of 48 seats. However, anti-incumbency sentiment in Gujarat, coupled with a potential seat-sharing arrangement between Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), could spell trouble for the BJP in the 2024 elections. Congress’s efforts to regain its support base of Dalits and Muslims also add to the challenge.

With 80 seats in Lok Sabha, Uttar Pradesh holds the key to a strong mandate. In 2019, the BJP secured over 60 seats in the state, but the dynamics are shifting. The Samajwadi Party (SP), another member of INDIA, has differences with Congress over their respective strengths. Efforts are underway to establish a seat-sharing arrangement between SP and Congress before the elections, which could significantly impact BJP’s seat count in UP. BJP can’t afford to lose here, making it essential for them to counter INDIA’s potential advantage. BJP’s think tanks are grappling with the question of when to strike back against INDIA’s growing strength. The party’s success in past elections hinged on strategic timing. For instance, in 2004, a sudden announcement of the Lok Sabha elections by then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in April-May, instead of the scheduled September-October, resulted in a surprising loss for the BJP. In 2019, Narendra Modi leveraged nationalist sentiments after the Pulwama attack and the Balakot strike to secure a resounding victory.

With just eight months left until the scheduled Lok Sabha elections in April-May 2024, the BJP’s strategists are keeping their cards close to their chest. The party’s master strategist, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Amit Shah, is meticulously evaluating their options. Can they afford to let INDIA continue to gain strength unhindered? This remains the billion-dollar question that will define Indian politics in the run-up to the next Lok Sabha polls. The BJP faces significant challenges as they prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. INDIA’s united opposition is gaining momentum, posing a potential threat to the BJP’s stronghold in key states. BJP’s timing and strategy will be crucial in countering INDIA’s influence and securing a strong mandate in the upcoming elections. As the nation waits with bated breath, all eyes remain on the BJP’s next move in this high-stakes political battle.