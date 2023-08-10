Raga’s Resurgence: Modi Under Pressure

In a dramatic return to the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, the reinstated Lok Sabha MP, has delivered a potent challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. After his conviction in the Modi surname defamation case was temporarily stayed by the Supreme Court, Gandhi emerged as a formidable force, determined to challenge the government head-on. The no-confidence motion he participated in and his recent speeches have taken the political landscape by storm. Gandhi’s return was marked by a striking comparison to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who, despite being behind bars, echoed Gandhi’s call for courage – “Aapko Darna Nahi Hai,” a sentiment that reverberated within the Parliament walls. The Congress leader, having embarked on the monumental ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ traversed 3,750 km from south to north, sending ripples of concern through the BJP’s leadership. This journey not only rattled the BJP but also played a pivotal role in the Congress party’s significant victory in the Karnataka assembly elections.

Now, with the impending Gujarat-Meghalaya west-to-east ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ Gandhi is further intensifying his challenge to Modi’s authority. His absence in Manipur’s leg of the journey doesn’t deter him from questioning Modi’s reluctance to visit the strife-torn region. In his first speech back in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi boldly compared Prime Minister Modi to ‘Ravana,’ asserting that Modi listens exclusively to “Adani and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.” This rhetorical strategy aims to hold Modi accountable while projecting himself as a disciplined figure who will adhere to the rules. Gandhi’s tactic of adopting a silent and watchful approach has proven effective. His passionate yet controlled demeanor sets him apart as a “good boy” who, despite his conviction, is resolute in holding the Prime Minister accountable.

Earth Sciences Minister Kiran Rijiju’s demand for an apology from Gandhi over Manipur’s situation didn’t deter the leader. Instead, Gandhi recounted his interactions with Manipuri women and children in relief camps, amplifying the human toll of the conflict. Charging Modi with “murdering India in Manipur,” Gandhi underscored the division and strife gripping the region. The transformation of Rahul Gandhi’s image from the defamation case’s target to a formidable political force has been nothing short of remarkable. His refusal to engage in name-calling, unlike his past strategy, has lent credibility to his stance. In the midst of this political upheaval, Modi’s aura of invincibility has been seriously challenged. While the no-confidence motion may not change the immediate power dynamics, the perception of Modi’s waning influence has gained momentum.

As Rahul Gandhi continues to sharpen his political strategy, the BJP faces a pressing need for a political “chawanprash” to counter Modi’s diminishing charisma. The impact of the defamation case on Gandhi’s political stature has been profound, revealing that engaging Modi on policy and actions, rather than personal attacks, yields effective results. This new approach has shifted the narrative, shedding light on aspects of the Modi government that demand scrutiny.In essence, the tide has turned, and the upcoming no-confidence motion, while potentially unsuccessful, is only one part of the story. Rahul Gandhi’s resurgence has managed to dent Modi’s previously unassailable image, pushing the Prime Minister’s leadership into a period of heightened challenges. As the political landscape evolves, the question now remains: Can Modi regain his lost ground, or will Gandhi’s calculated strategy continue to erode his supremacy?