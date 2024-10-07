Refugee Crisis Deepens in Mizoram

The ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) has driven a fresh wave of tribal refugees into India, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Mizoram. With over 40,000 refugees, mostly from Myanmar and Bangladesh, the state is struggling to manage the growing influx. As tensions in the CHT continue, there is little sign that these displaced people will be able to return home soon.

The deep-rooted ethnic ties between the Mizos of India and the tribals of Myanmar and Bangladesh have made Mizoram a natural sanctuary, but the strain on resources and the political deadlock with the Centre are complicating the situation. The Mizoram government has refrained from complying with the Centre’s directive to collect biometric data of the refugees. Officials cite a lack of funds as one reason, but underlying concerns over the potential misuse of this data also play a role. Many tribal refugees are wary of the government’s motives, especially given the fallout from the controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

The NRC, which left millions scrambling to prove their Indian citizenship, has cast a long shadow over the region, fueling distrust of any official data collection efforts. The tribal communities, particularly the Christian tribes, have historically been suspicious of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, viewing it as a Hindu-nationalist entity with different priorities. This mistrust has been compounded by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s renewed push for another NRC exercise, despite the earlier effort costing ₹1,600 crore and yielding little in terms of deportations. Sarma’s call for stricter identification and potential deportation of illegal migrants from the region is at odds with the broader humanitarian concerns in Mizoram and other Northeast states, which have long provided refuge to their ethnic kin from Myanmar and Bangladesh.

For now, Mizoram stands in defiance of the Centre’s orders, focusing instead on providing relief to the displaced Chins from Myanmar and tribals from Bangladesh. The state argues that biometric registration may pave the way for future deportations, something the refugees fear. The Mizoram government has made it clear that repatriation should not be considered until peace is restored in Myanmar and Bangladesh, both of which are grappling with internal unrest.

In Myanmar, the civil war that followed the February 2021 military coup has displaced thousands, particularly Christian tribes like the Chins, who have long sought political autonomy. Western countries have supplied arms to various dissident groups, further fueling the conflict, while the Myanmar military remains backed by Russia and China.

In Bangladesh, tribal communities in the CHT face increasing hostility, with recent military operations forcing them to flee their homes. The Centre’s attempts to control the situation in Mizoram through biometric data collection and eventual deportation plans have not gained traction. Mizoram, citing its ethnic ties and humanitarian concerns, remains committed to helping the refugees, despite the mounting challenges.

With over 42,000 refugees now in Mizoram—an increase of 1,500 since February—this crisis shows no signs of abating. As unrest continues in both Myanmar and Bangladesh, Mizoram’s resources and patience are being tested.

How the Centre navigates this sensitive issue, balancing humanitarian concerns with national security, remains to be seen. However, it is clear that the deadlock between Mizoram and the Centre will persist as long as the regional conflicts continue to displace thousands of people.