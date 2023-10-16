Resurgence Of Mandal Politics

On August 7, 1990, Prime Minister V P Singh, grappling with his own political challenges, made a historic announcement in Parliament: the implementation of the Mandal Commission’s recommendations for the reservation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs). This marked a turning point in the Indian political landscape, giving birth to what we now recognize as Mandal politics. This movement centered on the interests of backward class voters and significantly reshaped electoral politics, fostering the rise of leaders like Mulayam Singh Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Nitish Kumar, and Sharad Yadav. Fast forward three decades, as India stands on the brink of a general election, Mandal politics is experiencing a revival. A resounding call for a caste-based census is echoing across the country, with opposition parties positioning it as their primary election agenda. Leaders of the opposition alliance are emphatic about conducting a caste-based census and revising the 50% ceiling on reservations. The caste-based survey in Bihar, revealing that extremely backward classes and other backward classes together constitute 63% of the population, provides a compelling statistical basis for demanding proportional representation and a national-level caste count. The last caste census took place in 1931, and the Mandal Commission’s recommendations relied on extrapolated data. Advocates of a caste census argue that current schemes and affirmative actions are based on outdated figures.

This renewed focus on caste-based policies aims to address the prevailing perception that power and resources are concentrated within a select portion of society, and that political representation hasn’t translated into institutional representation. Eminent scholar G Mohan Gopal underscores the need to enhance representation for various communities, asserting that each group’s strength should be quantified and commensurate representation provided. This shift in focus reflects a desire to rectify the entrenched power dynamics dominated by the upper castes. Mandal 2.0, as it might be termed, is characterized by the remarkable change in the Congress’s stance on the caste census and OBC reservations. At their plenary session in Raipur, the Congress not only endorsed the caste census but also committed to introducing reservations for OBCs, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes in the judiciary and private sector. This marked a departure from their earlier position and demonstrated support for a sub-quota for marginalized sections within women’s reservation in legislatures. Additionally, they pledged to reform the reservation system for economically weaker sections, extending it to the impoverished from backward classes and other marginalized groups.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was at the forefront of this movement when he introduced the slogan ‘Jitni Abadi, Utna Haq’ (proportionate reservation) during the Karnataka assembly elections. This slogan, reminiscent of those raised by Ram Manohar Lohia and BSP leader Kanshi Ram, aligned the Congress with the principles of the Mandal Commission’s report, emphasizing proportionate representation. The Congress, historically not a strong supporter of OBCs in the Hindi heartland, has faced electoral challenges, losing support from upper castes, Dalits, and Muslims with the emergence of social justice politics on one side and the BJP’s Hindutva-driven politics on the other. As the nation teeters on the brink of a transformative election, the resurgence of Mandal politics, the call for a caste census, and the revisiting of reservation policies present a pivotal moment in India’s quest for inclusive governance. This resurgence reflects a growing acknowledgment of the need to address historical injustices and disparities, ushering in a more equitable political landscape.