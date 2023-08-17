Towards Inclusive Justice

In a compelling assertion, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud emphasised the crucial connection between justice and individual confidence, asserting that true justice is attained when citizens believe they won’t face arbitrary arrests or demolitions. His words ring particularly true in the face of widespread demolitions in Nuh, targeting a specific community. The Chief Justice’s message underscores the core tenets of democracy and justice, reminding us that their effectiveness is measured by the confidence of the common person in their safety. While eloquent speeches in parliament and courtrooms resonate, the real litmus test of democracy lies with government representatives at grassroots levels. These officials stand as the final authority for individuals within the system, embodying the government, court, and power. However, the intricate layers of democratic safeguards often fail to reach them. As long as insecurity about authorities persists among these individuals and their communities, democracy remains elusive. The occasion of Independence Day found the Chief Justice reflecting on the most pressing challenge before the Indian judiciary: Dismantling barriers to justice access and ensuring inclusivity. The judiciary’s mandate is to establish a system that is both accessible and cost-effective for everyone, transcending procedural hurdles.

Chief Justice Chandrachud aptly remarked, “The greatest challenge before the Indian judiciary is to eliminate the barriers to accessing justice.” He highlighted the need to enhance procedural access and build confidence in the court’s ability to dispense justice. This aspiration envisions a judiciary that remains impartial, irrespective of social or economic distinctions. India’s justice delivery system grapples with significant disparities. The privileged class often experiences seamless judicial proceedings, tailored to their needs. Yet, this privilege remains far from universal. A large portion of the population faces restricted access to courts due to geographical, cultural, economic, and political constraints. The system is skewed, favouring a privileged minority. Justice for the resourceful becomes a guarantee, while the majority finds court procedures daunting, complicated by the language barrier and the intimidating environment of courtrooms. Recognising these challenges, Chief Justice Chandrachud looks ahead to a future where court proceedings are conducted in regional languages. This effort aims to bridge the linguistic gap that alienates many from the legal process. Already, more than 9,000 judgements have been translated into regional languages, with the goal of rendering all 35,000 Supreme Court judgements accessible in every language. The prospect of employing artificial intelligence and technology for translating judgements signals a progressive step towards greater inclusivity.

The initiative takes a significant stride in making justice comprehensible to citizens across diverse linguistic backgrounds. Currently, over 8,000 judgements are translated into Hindi, with translations also available in languages like Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. In the pursuit of justice, Chief Justice Chandrachud’s vision shines as a beacon of inclusivity and equity. By ensuring court proceedings are accessible and understandable, the judiciary demonstrates its commitment to safeguarding the rights and liberties of all citizens. This endeavour reiterates the Chief Justice’s firm belief that democracy thrives when justice is accessible, comprehensible, and equitable for every individual, regardless of their background. As the nation moves forward, the challenge to eliminate access barriers takes center stage. The Indian judiciary, under the guidance of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, marches resolutely toward a more inclusive, just, and accessible future – a future where every citizen can stand with confidence, knowing that justice truly prevails for all.