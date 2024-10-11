Saffron Triumph

It was vintage Modi on Tuesday night all the way. The prime minister’s victory speech after the BJP success in Haryana sounded as if he had won a convincing national election. And he said everything he had apparently planned to say after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but could not due to the truncated mandate he could muster for his party. Tuesday night’s address went far beyond the scope of a state assembly election.

BJP’s unexpected success in Haryana seemed to have injected a dose of new adrenalin. In this address, Modi radiated confidence, projecting an invigorated leader eager to reclaim his narrative. The body language told a story of renewed vigour, a stark contrast to the post-2024 election Modi, who had appeared hesitant and cautious. Back then, his speeches were laden with references to coalition dynamics and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), reflecting a leader who felt vulnerable and constrained by his partners. But Tuesday night was different.

He spoke passionately about the BJP’s achievements and vision, effectively turning the tide in his favour just when it seemed like the opposition, led by Rahul Gandhi’s Congress, was gaining momentum. Early election counts hinted at a potential landslide for Congress, igniting optimism among its supporters. Yet, as the results unfolded, the BJP defied the forecasts, turning a gloomy atmosphere at their headquarters into one of jubilation. This shift not only bolstered the party’s spirits but also solidified Modi’s standing among his supporters, showcasing his knack for rallying the base when it matters most.

The significance of this victory stretches beyond Haryana; it serves as a strategic springboard for the upcoming Maharashtra elections, where the stakes are high. Current polls suggest that the Congress-NCP alliance could pose a serious threat. A win in Mumbai would provide much-needed momentum for Rahul Gandhi, whose party is grappling with dwindling morale.

For Modi, the Haryana results not only rejuvenate his confidence but also allow him to frame the narrative favourably as he gears up for what lies ahead. Modi’s speech emphasized themes of development and governance. He spearheaded a frontal attack on the Congress and its ways and explained how the party has never won a second term for a long period in contemporary political history. He rubbed salt on the Congress wounds by reminding them that the BJP, on the other hand, was being voted back to power in Haryana for a continuous third term and attributed the success to the government’s welfare programmes for the masses.

The BJP is acutely aware that any sign of weakness in Congress could lead to a resurgence in its own momentum. It is patent that the party will position itself as champions of stability and progress in the coming elections, a narrative that resonates particularly well in Maharashtra, where developmental issues are paramount.

In Haryana, the BJP leveraged both local concerns and Modi’s national appeal. His focus on infrastructure, women’s safety, and job creation struck a chord with voters, reinforcing the party’s commitment to addressing pressing issues. This grassroots connection is crucial as the BJP continues to build its brand as a party of action and results. No doubt, the BJP faces a significant challenge in sustaining its electoral momentum against rising competition.

But the Congress-NCP alliance has a bigger task at hand: They must adapt and present a compelling counter-narrative. Rahul Gandhi’s leadership will be under scrutiny, and the party must engage voters disillusioned by the current administration’s policies.Regional dynamics are also pivotal. The outcome in Haryana will further invigorate the BJP’s base in adjacent states, fostering alliances that strengthen their position against a fragmented opposition. The Maharashtra elections will therefore be a litmus test for both the BJP’s resilience and the Congress’s adaptability.

Modi’s victory speech heralds a shift back to a more assertive campaign style. The prime minister is likely to ramp up his rhetoric as he aims to consolidate power and navigate challenges both within the BJP and from the opposition. This marks a departure from the cautious approach he adopted ever since the setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, focussing on coalition-building and consensus.